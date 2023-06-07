POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Seven fire departments, along with Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers, efforted to fight 40-foot wildfire flames in Poestenkill on May 30. The DEC says this wildfire took place around 3:40 p.m.

The DEC reports a Forest Ranger responded to the wildfire and found multiple log piles exuding extreme heat and 40-foot flames. Luckily, no structures were threatened.

The fire was contained to 1.6 acres and was put out by 6 p.m. The DEC says the fire originated from a bonfire that wasn’t fully put out nor in a proper fire pit.

One person was ticketed for failing to clear flammable material around a fire, per the DEC.