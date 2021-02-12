$645K+ awarded to Regenerative Research Foundation for vision research

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – It was announced that $645,471 will be awarded to the Regenerative Research Foundation for vision research. The funding was allocated though grants awarded by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and National Eye Institute (NEI).

Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand said the total funding amount is $1,138,736. The remainder of the federal funding will go to the the Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo for cancer research.

“Upstate New York has long been a hub for lifesaving and cutting-edge medical research,” said Senator Schumer. “This federal funding will help world-class institutions, such as Roswell Park and the Regenerative Research Foundation, combat health issues using science and innovation. I will always fight to deliver the funding that fuels the work of Upstate New York’s vital medical research sector.”

“Supporting medical and research institutions is vital to treating and understanding serious diseases and health concerns,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo and the Regenerative Research Foundation in Rensselaer are developing breakthrough solutions in cancer detection and diagnosis and vision research. These world renowned institutes keep Upstate New York at the forefront of innovative research and I will always fight to ensure they have the funding needed to thrive.”

NCI and NEI are part of the National Institutes for Health (NIH), which is under the purview of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). NIH is the primary federal agency responsible for conducting medical research.