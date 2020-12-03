51 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Rensselaer Co. update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fifty-one new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Rensselaer County. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State is 3.3%.

The new cases announced on Wednesday bring the total number of confirmed cases to 1,941. There are now 374 active cases in the county.

The new cases include:

A new case involving a 56-year-old Hoosick woman.

A new case involving an 84-year-old North Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 19-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 50-year-old Nassau man.

A new case involving a 31-year-old Brunswick woman.

A new case involving a 43-year-old Poestenkill woman.

A new case involving a 50-year-old Grafton woman.

A new case involving a 38-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 63-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 22-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 28-year-old Schodack man.

A new case involving a 25-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 28-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 52-year-old Brunswick man.

A new case involving a 63-year-old Troy woman who is an employee in the Lansingburgh Central School District.

A new case involving a 39-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 29-year-old North Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 61-year-old Schodack man.

A new case involving a 56-year-old North Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 27-year-old Rensselaer man.

A new case involving a 65-year-old Troy man, who is a professor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

A new case involving a 74-year-old Schaghticoke man.

A new case involving a 66-year-old Poestenkill man.

A new case involving a 37-year-old Brunswick woman.

A new case involving a 12-year-old Troy boy.

A new case involving a 48-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 60-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 47-year-old Troy man who is a professor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

A new case involving a 56-year-old Brunswick man.

A new case involving a 44-year-old North Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 23-year-old Brunswick woman.

A new case involving a 50-year-old Stephentown man.

A new case involving a 51-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 26-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 24-year-old Schaghticoke man.

A new case involving an 83-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving an 88-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 90-year-old woman who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving a 68-year-old Schaghticoke man.

A new case involving a 63-year-old Poestenkill woman.

A new case involving a 49-year-old Sand Lake man.

A new case involving a 51-year-old Schodack woman.

A new case involving a 17-year-old Hoosick woman.

A new case involving a 30-year-old Schodack man.

A new case involving a 53-year-old Poestenkill woman.

A new case involving a 29-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 23-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 61-year-old Troy man who is a professor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

A new case involving a 38-year-old Troy woman who is a student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

A new case involving a 46-year-old Schaghticoke woman who is a professor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

A new case involving a 35-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 42-year-old North Greenbush woman.

There are now 21 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including three in ICU. There are now 1,047 residents in monitor quarantine, including 823 due to exposure and 224 due to travel.

There have been 108,129 tests administered, including 1,026 tests recorded Tuesday.

There have been 59 deaths of residents from COVID-19 with the latest death announced on December 1.

The county also announced 24 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 1,508 cases cleared to date.