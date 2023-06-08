ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to The New York Lottery, a third-prize winning ticket was sold at a local Walmart for the June 7 Powerball drawing. The ticket, worth $50,000.00, was purchased at the Walmart located at 279 Troy Road in Rensselaer.

The winning numbers for the drawing on June 7 were:

16, 21, 29, 53, 66, and the Powerball was 2.

Winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. Drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

According to the New York Lottery, the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is up to $308 million.

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.6B in the 2021-2022 fiscal year to support education in New York. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem can contact the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.