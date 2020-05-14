Video Updates from Officials

5-year-old Delaney <3's her neighborhood garbage men

NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After one local girl missed seeing her favorite garbage men every Tuesday before school, she decided to do something special for them.

Five-year-old Delaney made goodie bags filled with homemade cookies, candy and a note to thank her neighborhood sanitation workers.

She waited outside for 25 minutes to make sure she gave it to them.

Delaney’s mom, Nichole Hallenbeck, says her daughter is very thoughtful and is doing kind deeds all the time.

