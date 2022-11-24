RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The fourth grade class at The Doane Stuart School helped bring a little more joy to those in need for the Thanksgiving holiday. Partnering with the Northeast Regional Food Bank, the students collected non-perishable food items.

The students exceeded their goal of 100 food items, having collected 250 by the end of the drive. They made posters to hang around the school, and flyers were sent home with all the students to spread the word about the drive. All the food was donated to the N.E. Regional Food Bank in Latham.