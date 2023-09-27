TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — $4M has been granted by the U.S. Department of Commerce to Hudson Valley Community College in Troy for upgrades to their Applied Technology Education Center. The money will support the construction of the new Automotive Technical Services Class Laboratories and Drive Aisles Wing, looking to improve workforce development in the automotive industry.

This investment from the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) will be matched with $4M in local funds. It is expected to create 70 jobs and generate $112M in private investment, per the Department’s grantee estimates.

“The Economic Development Administration is pleased to provide targeted, place-based grants designed to support local workforce development programs,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This new automotive workforce training facility will help prepare residents for quality, in-demand jobs and promote economic resilience in the region.”

“Hudson Valley Community College start your engines because I am proud to help deliver the $4 million in federal funding to finally greenlight the college’s brand new Applied Technology Education Center and its Automotive Technical Services Class Laboratories. This funding will give our students the tools and hands-on experience to get good-paying jobs in the auto industry and put our students in the Capital Region on the road to success,” said Senator Chuck Schumer. “The new automotive workforce training facility is the boost HVCC has needed to help fill in-demand jobs, and pretty soon a whole new class of students will be riding off into the sunset with the skills they need to build a better life for themselves here in the Capital Region.”