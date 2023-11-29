TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 41st Troy Victorian Stroll will take place in Downtown Troy on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can enjoy downtown Troy by shopping, dining, or simply strolling.

This year, the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the bicentennial of the poem “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” which was published in the Troy Sentinel in 1823. To celebrate, special one-time events will take place during the stroll and in the weeks to come.

On top of vendors and shops open for visitors, international author and entrepreneur Sally Veillette will be performing a recurring live rendition of the poem in multiple languages including, Italian, German, French, and English. Historian of the poem, Pam McColl, will be presenting the history and evolution of the poem that has become a globally beloved part of the holiday season.

In addition, artist Ed Wheeler will have his Santa Clause Classic collection of pieces on display from November 29 to December 20th. The Hart Cluett Museum will be decorating its historic house with inspiration from the poem with their annual Green Show, furnished by fresh seasonal greens, flowers, and more.