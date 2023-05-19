RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thirty-three people became U.S. citizens on Friday. A naturalization ceremony was held at Rensselaer Junior-Senior High School.

More than a dozen different countries were represented, including Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Mexico. Students had the chance to watch the ceremony.

Organizers said while it’s meant to be a celebration for the new citizens, it’s also a chance for everyone to learn something about themselves.

“They’ve come here today for many of the things that we take for granted,” Magistrate Judge Christian Hummel said. “They come here for a better life for their children. Economic opportunity. For religious freedom. For the right to vote.”

The new citizens had to take a citizenship test and took an Oath of Allegiance. Many have been living in the U.S. for several years.