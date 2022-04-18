PLEASANTDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 3-year-old has reportedly died after drowning in a swimming pool in Pleasantdale on Sunday, April 17. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office said it was determined to be an accidental drowning.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Oakhurst Street around 7 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a missing child. After a search by first responders and over 100 members of the community, the Sheriff’s Office said the child was found unresponsive in a swimming pool on the property from which he was reported missing.

First aid was immediately provided on scene. The Sheriff’s Office said the child was transported to Samaritan Hospital, but was unable to be revived.

“We are extremely saddened by this tragic event, and ask that the public continue to pray for

this family as they grieve the unimaginable loss of their child,” said the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.

The New York State Police, Troy Police Department, Troy Fire Department, Hoosic Valley Rescue, Pleasantdale Fire Department, and Rensselaer County 911 assisted in the search.