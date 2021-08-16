3 charged after fatal home invasion in Pittstown

PITTSTOWN HOMICIDE

State Police parked outside of home on Jay Herrington Rd in Pittstown

PITTSTOWN, N.Y (NEWS10) — Three people have been charged with murder in connection to the death of a 19-year-old man in Pittstown in June.

Around 3:46 a.m. on June 9, police were called to a report of a home invasion on Jay Herrington Road. Nathaniel Miller was shot to death during the incident.

The suspects then fled to a wooded area, police said.

On Monday, New York State Police announced three arrests in the case. All three suspects were charged with Murder in the Second Degree, Burglary in the First Degree, and Attempted Robbery in the First Degree.

They are:

  • Devin VanPatten, 19, of Schenectady;
  • Carlos M. Lewis, 24, of Schenectady; and
  • Kyle A. Hutchinson, 21, of Schenectady

VanPatten was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

All three men are currently in the Rensselaer County Jail.

