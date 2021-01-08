$233K awarded to RPI for Alzheimer’s Research

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Congressman Paul D. Tonko announced that Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is being awarded $233,776 to study the effects of gene mutations that cause Alzheimer’s Disease.

Lead by Dr. Chunyu Wang, a professor of biological sciences and member of the Rensselaer Center for Biotechnology and Interdisciplinary Studies, the project is being administered through the Department of Health and Human Services’ National Institute on Aging.

“This research will help us better understand and address the mechanisms behind the accumulation of amyloid in the brain, which is a key pathology in Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dr. Wang. “We are extremely appreciative of the federal support we have received for this important investigation.”

“Alzheimer’s has a truly devastating impact on millions of families and individuals living with this disease,” Congressman Tonko said. “Thankfully, there are brilliant and dedicated scientists and researchers in our own Capital Region working right now to discover new treatments and find a cure. We must make strong federal investments to support their vital research. My heartfelt gratitude to the incredible individuals at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute who developed this project and to all those whose tireless work continues to advance medical science and improve the lives of countless Alzheimer’s patients. I will not stop fighting to provide hope to every American struggling with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.”

Tonko was involved with the HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act in the 114th Congress, a law that improves Medicare coverage by creating a benefit for comprehensive care planning services following a dementia diagnosis. His most recent bipartisan legislation to increase access to this benefit was signed into law in December 2020 as part of the year-end federal funding package.