2 Hoosick Falls Central School District students test positive for COVID-19

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Hoosick Falls Central School District’s Superintendent Patrick Dailey, two students have tested positive for COVID-19 in unrelated cases. The school will continue to function as normal and does not plan to close.

Dailey announced the positive tests on the district’s website on Tuesday. The first positive student is a Group B elementary student who was present in school buildings this past Thursday and Friday, October 15 and 16.

Dailey said the District took immediate steps to isolate the situation and work with the Rensselaer County Health Department. The health department says that individuals who were in contact with the student have been or will soon be informed, and should quarantine through November 1.

Elementary school classes at the district are divided into cohorts, structured so that students remain together in small groups throughout the day. The district structured classes so that there is minimal contact between individuals from other cohorts, and students only leave their classrooms for gym and recess.

The second positive student is a high schooler who has only attended school virtually and not been on campus since the school year started.

