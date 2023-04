TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Troy men were convicted of killing another man in 2020. Nashone Pinn, 23, and Eric Stroud, Jr., 20, were found guilty of Murder and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Officials said they killed Zeandre Domingo in August 2020. Their convictions are part of the Gun Involved Violence Elimination cases being pursued by the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s Office said they have prosecuted more than 250 cases since 2019.