TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lucky Stewart’s Shops customer purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000. The ticket was sold at the Stewart’s at 8 Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy.

The $1M winner was from a January 6 Mega Millions drawing. The winning numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, and 13. The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 25.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.59 billion in the 2020-2021 fiscal year to help support education in New York State. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or those who know someone who is, can find help by calling 1-877-846-7369 or by texting 467369.