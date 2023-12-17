TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A top-prize winning ticket in the December 16 TAKE 5 midday drawing was sold in Troy, according to the New York Lottery. The ticket is worth $19,812.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s midday drawing were 7, 10, 14, 21 and 26. The winning ticket was sold at the Price Chopper located at 79 Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy.

The TAKE 5 drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. The winning numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone that is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York’s toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or texting HOPENY (467369).