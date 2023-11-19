RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A top-prize winning ticket in the November 18 TAKE 5 midday drawing was sold in Rensselaer, according to the New York Lottery. The ticket is worth $19,733.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s midday drawing were 6, 11, 22, 25 and 27. The winning ticket was sold at the Stewart’s Shops located at 536 North Greenbush Road in Rensselaer.

The TAKE 5 drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. The winning numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone that is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York’s toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or texting HOPENY (467369).