1970s time capsule opened in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A time capsule pulled has been pulled from the site of the former Leonard Hospital on New Turnpike Road in Troy. Last sealed in 1971, it was opened by Troy Mayor Patrick Madden and Rensselaer County Historian Kathy Sheehan last week.

The city posted a video of the Madden and Sheehan opening it up:

The contents of the time capsule were donated to the Hart Cluett Museum, the former Rensselaer County Historical Society, which is now going through the process of archiving everything. The video showcases books, documents, and hospital equipment.

According to the city of Troy, a public display will go up next year.

Demolition of the 14,000-square-foot former hospital is underway as part of ongoing revitalization efforts improving property values and quality of life.

LATEST STORIES