138 new COVID cases announced in Rensselaer County 12/31 update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County announced 138 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 9.8%.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,558. There are 1,363 active cases in the county.

The county also said a 90-year-old Brunswick woman died from the virus, which is the county’s 89th resident to die from COVID-19.

There are now 47 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including six in ICU. There are now 1,699 residents in monitor quarantine, including 1,742 due to exposure and 47 due to travel.

There have been 139,261 tests administered to date, including 1,712 tests recorded Wednesday. The county also announced 75 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 3,106 cases cleared to date.