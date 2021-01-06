114 new COVID cases in Rensselaer County 1/5 update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has confirmed 114 new cases of COVID-19. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 10.9%.

The county also announced the death of a 79-year-old Schaghticoke man and a 92-year-old man, who was a resident at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center in Troy. Their deaths bring the total number of deaths of residents from COVID-19 to 94.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 5,193. The county now has 1,553 active cases.

There are now 48 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including seven in ICU. There are now 1,684 residents in monitor quarantine, including 1,683 due to exposure and one due to travel.

There have been 145,052 tests administered to date, including 1,087 tests recorded Monday.

The county also announced 66 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 3,546 cases cleared to date.