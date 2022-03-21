NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person has been seriously injured in a house fire on Brinker Drive South in North Greenbush. The North Greenbush Police Department said the fire was reported around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday.

The Defreestville Fire Department, Wynantskill Fire Department, North Greenbush Ambulance, and North Greenbush Police responded to the fire. Initial reports indicated that there could be a resident trapped inside.

Police said the sole occupant was pulled from the home by neighbors as 911 was being called. The 84-year-old was transported to Albany Medical Center and is in critical condition.

“The neighbors’ actions are nothing short of heroic. They entered the house with no equipment and faced incredible smoke and heat, yet they were able to find her and get her out of the house where she could be attended to by EMS,” said North Greenbush Police Chief David Keevern. “We don’t condone people putting themselves at risk unnecessarily but this is one of those situations where time was of the essence and it resulted in giving this woman a chance to survive.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No firefighters were injured while battling the fire. The Rensselaer County Cause and Origin Investigation Team is jointly investigating with North Greenbush Police.

“The fire departments did an amazing job of responding quickly and stopping the fire which helped preserve as much evidence as possible so a cause could be determined,” said Chief Keevern.