VALLEY FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person has been injured in an early morning fire in Valley Falls. Thirteen fire departments responded to the house fire on Emily Street.

The fire departments were called to the home around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. One person was taken to the hospital with burns on their hands.

“The fire gets in the wall and runs right up the top so it’s always a little bit of a challenge. Resources that we called in had a quick extinguishment. It had a pretty good go on us when we got here,” said Hoosic Valley Fire Chief Mark Sheline Jr.

The fire chief said the home is a total loss. The Red Cross has been called in to help the family who lived there.