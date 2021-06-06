1 injured by firework exploding in his face

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The North Hoosick Fire Department responded to an emergency Saturday night after a celebration turned into a tragedy.

Details are still scarce, but a member of the department confirmed to NEWS10 reports that left a 31-year-old man from the village of Hoosick Falls seriously injured when a firework exploded in his face. The call for emergency aid came in at around 10 p.m.

Hoosick Falls Police also responded to a field off Fairbanks Road, the scene of the accident, to help render aid after the reportedly dangerous display. The man from the village was reportedly setting off fireworks when one struck him in the face.

Emergency medical services requested a medical helicopter to transport the man to Albany Medical Center where his condition.

Hoosick Falls Police Chief released a statement in the midnight hour, early Sunday:

As the summer months approach and people begin to celebrate, we must keep in mind the danger of fireworks. I understand the joy of celebrating with fireworks but we need to understand that Fireworks need to be handled by professionals.

Ashe said police continue to investigate. They have not provided an update about the man’s condition. Stick with NEWS10 for more on this story as it develops.