EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews responded to a hazardous materials incident at the SUNY East campus Wednesday. Acid was spilled in a laboratory and injured an employee.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. The Rensselaer County Hazardous Materials Response Team and Decontamination Team were called in to assist. Firefighters neutralized the acid while the HAZMAT team got the contaminated materials ready for disposal and made the lab area safe.

The Decon team then decontaminated everyone who went into the lab. The injured employee was taken to the hospital.