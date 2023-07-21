EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in East Greenbush. The East Greenbush Police Department said Richard Davis, 63, of Schodack was killed, and John Agan, 67, of East Greenbush is in critical condition.

The crash took place on Columbia Turnpike on Thursday around 4:40 p.m. Police said an 87-year-old turned their car in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash. Both were brought to Albany Medical Center where Davis was pronounced dead and Agan was listed in critical condition.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the car at this point. Police said they were fully cooperative with police and drugs and alcohol were not a contributing factor.

The investigation is ongoing. If you witnessed the crash, you can call the Detectives Office at (518) 479-2525.