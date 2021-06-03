1 arrested after car theft investigation becomes police pursuit

Rensselaer County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of Mark S. Cooper, 41, of Rensselaer over a stolen car.

At about 9 p.m. on Monday, a vehicle was reported stolen in Green Island, and law enforcement kept their eyes peeled for a car matching the description over the next two days. At about 6 p.m. Wednesday night, police say sheriff’s deputies and investigators spotted the vehicle in the city of Albany and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

People say that the driver, later identified as Cooper, fled, refusing to stop. Police say he led them on a pursuit through the city. Police say that at one point, the front-seat passenger, a woman, abandoned the car to flee on foot.

Police say they caught the pair. They say the woman who fled was released without incident, while Cooper was arrested. They charged him with one felony—third-degree criminal possession of stolen property—over fifty vehicle and traffic violations, and several misdemeanors:

  • Third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer
  • Reckless driving
  • Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation
  • Driving while ability impaired by drugs

