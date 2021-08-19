$1.55M settlement approved in Edson Thevenin case

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday night, the Troy Finance Committee held a vote approving a $1.55 million settlement in the case of Edson Thevenin. Outside of Troy City Hall, Thevenin’s mother spoke publicly.

“A meager settlement will not bring my son back,” said Gertha Deepas.

Other members of the community speaking out as well, calling for accountability.

“I could hear the gunshots that night that Edson Thevenin was killed,” said Linda O’Malley, Rensselaer County Resident. “I would like to see after all of this time, the city to own responsibility at least to say, we are sorry for what happened to Edson it was a mistake that he was killed.”

Back in 2016, what started as a DWI Stop ended in a fatal shooting. After a brief chase, Edson Thevenin was shot and killed by Sgt. Randy French. An investigation showed that French forced him off the road in his car. French was cleared of all wrong doing by a grand jury and died in 2020 from COVID-19.

While the settlement was voted on tonight and approved, it did not include admission of liability or fault. Thevenin’s wife, Cinthia filed the lawsuit.

On Friday, Troy Mayor Patrick Madden saying in part, “We are satisfied to reach a mutually-agreed upon settlement in this tragic case and hope it will help bring closure to the families, the city, and all involved parties.”

While Edson Thevenin’s mother said she understands why his widow settled, she is going to continue to fight for justice for her son.

Since the vote was approved, it will now go to a regular meeting on September 9.