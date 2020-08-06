Rensselaer County will offer two days of coronavirus testing for college students

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer County residents attending college this fall will be able to get free coronavirus testing Friday, August 14 and August 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Van Rensselaer Manor.

Testing is limited to strictly returning college students on both days by appointment only. Students must have lived in the county for six months and provide proof of residency.

“We understand a number of colleges and universities are requiring students to be tested for COVID-19 before returning this fall. We want to provide an opportunity for students who are residents of the county to be tested before returning this fall,” said Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin.

“Our county is working to provide access for testing for those in need of tests. To date, we have allocated considerable resources for testing of our residents and to help beat back COVID-19,” said Chair of the Legislature, Mike Stammel.

Testing is being conducted by the IMA Group, appointments can be made by calling 1-800-245-4245. Students can also make an appointment at the University at Albany testing site by calling 1-888-364-3065.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES