Rensselaer County warns of potential coronavirus exposure at East Greenbush Walmart

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County executive Steve McLaughlin said in today’s coronavirus update that a cashier at the East Greenbush Walmart has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

If you visited the store on State Route 4 between 4:30 and 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, you may have been exposed to the coronavirus. If you have any coronavirus symptoms—including fever, dry cough, difficulty breathing, and tiredness—contact the Rensselaer County Health Department at (518) 270-2655.

The cashier—who has not returned to Walmart since April 5—started to display sympotoms on April 7. She was tested on April 8, and the results came in Tuesday, April 14.

The cashier was tested at the University at Albany testing site.

This is currently the only case confirmed for the East Greenbush Walmart.

