Rensselaer County Vax Bus at The Crisp Cannoli – Bakery & Cafe’s Fall Car Show

Rens Co Vax Bus

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and you enjoy cars, then The Crisp Cannoli – Bakery & Cafe‘s Fall Car Show is the place to be! The event will be held on Sunday, September 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event conveniently offers patrons an opportunity to receive a vaccine all while enjoying a fun and friendly environment in southern Rensselaer County.

Additional vaccine information is available online.

