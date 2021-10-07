Rensselaer County uses American Rescue Plan to give employees bonus

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Rensselaer County said it will be using $1 million it got from the American Rescue Plan to give county workers a one-time bonus this fall. They said they will give out $1.3 million altogether with another $300,000 to come out of the county budget.

The county estimates that 1,500 county workers will receive the bonus. Bonus amounts will be based on length and status of employment (full-time or less than full-time).

“We saw our employees rise to the occasion and meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with commitment and compassion. Our employees did more, gave more service, and responded to more difficult situations during the pandemic than ever before,” said Chair of the Rensselaer County Legislature Mike Stammel.

Bonus amounts

$1,000 for full-time employees with one year of employment as of October 2.

$500 for less than full-time employees with more than one year of service.

$500 for full-time employees with less than one year of employment.

$250 for less than full-time employees who have been employed less than a year.

“Our county employees went above and beyond in maintaining services for our residents during a time of real challenge and difficulty. This is our way of expressing thanks for their work and commitment to our county,” said County Executive, Steve McLaughlin.

“This is a recognition that has been earned and is one that will not directly impact county taxpayers,” said Vice-Chair for Finance Bob Loveridge.