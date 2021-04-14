Rensselaer County urges state to create animal abuse registry

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Legislature has adopted a resolution urging New York State to create a crime database of all convictions of animal cruelty. The resolution follows a filing in the county to create a local law for a similar animal abuse registry.

That local law has undergone several modifications and revisions, as of the legislature’s proposal to the state it was still being worked on.

The registry would create a publicly-accessible record of names, addresses, mugshots, and past offenses, helping investigators to uncover a pattern of behavior. Establishing the registry should make it easier for law enforcement to make a case or enact harsher penalties.

Majority Leader Ken Herrington released a statement on the local law:

“The Minority’s Local Law only covers animal abusers living in Rensselaer County, so abusers could cross county lines to acquire animals. Their proposed law could also impact a farmer selling livestock; there are too many gray areas that need to be clarified. Animals are important to me, and I hate that people could abuse them, but I have to look out for farmers that could be slapped with enormous fines for accidentally selling chickens or rabbits to the wrong person”, Ken Herrington, Majority Leader, Rensselaer

Passing the law would mean Rensselaer County joins 21 other counties in the state, including Albany, that fight against repeat offenders of animal neglect, cruelty, and abuse.