NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (WTEN) – The scheduled demolition of a tower in North Greenbush has been postponed.
The tower at the Rensselaer County Emergency Services Training Center was initially due to be demolished at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 27.
Officials say the postponement is at the request of the demolition company. A new date is yet to be scheduled.
LATEST STORIES
- Rensselaer County tower demolition postponed
- White House pushes narrow virus aid; Pelosi blasts GOP delay
- Pandemic rules mean no live family tributes at 9/11 memorial
- Trump postpones Yankee Stadium first-pitch plan
- The Latest: Florida passes New York for 2nd-most virus cases