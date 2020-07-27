Rensselaer County tower demolition postponed

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (WTEN) – The scheduled demolition of a tower in North Greenbush has been postponed.

The tower at the Rensselaer County Emergency Services Training Center was initially due to be demolished at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 27.

Officials say the postponement is at the request of the demolition company. A new date is yet to be scheduled.

