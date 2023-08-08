HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County leaders will vote Tuesday night on whether to move forward with the purchase of a new location for a senior center in the Hoosick area.

Rensselaer County Legislators Bruce Patire and Jeff Wysocki agree with County Executive Steve McLaughlin that the Murphy building on Church Street, which currently serves as a senior center, is deteriorating.

“For the past six or seven years, we’ve been looking for a new facility,” Wysocki said.

The kitchen staff wants more room to prepare the many meals they serve to the senior population, and the seniors themselves seem to be on board with the center moving to the proposed location: a former Dollar Tree Store on State Route 22. During a NEWS10 visit to the Murphy building Tuesday, one senior said he just hopes necessary transportation to the new center is made available, which the legislators assured him will be taken care of.

“We’re trying to be as close as we can to the village but also have a building with a big enough footprint to accommodate what we need to do,” said Patire, who also pointed out that accessing the exercise room at the current facility requires seniors to go down a steep stairwell, which is not ideal for those with mobility issues.

Rensselaer county officials feel the old Dollar Tree is a better location because of more parking spots, space for an improved kitchen, and an opportunity for a more accessible fitness center.

While the senior center is a county facility, Village of Hoosick Falls Mayor Robert Allen feels he and his constituents should’ve been more involved in deciding where the new location should be.

“Is it a better option to put half of that money, or two thirds of that money, or all that money into the existing location in the heart of downtown? Unfortunately, we’re not able to have the discussion and get those answers,“ Allen told NEWS10.

Mayor Allen had been expressing concerns to County Executive McLaughlin in a series of back-and-forth letters. Tuesday, Allen decided to drop the matter. He cited fears that any further delays could jeopardize the future of a new senior center.

The resolution to purchase the former Dollar Tree building is on the agenda for Tuesday night’s Rensselaer County Legislature meeting.