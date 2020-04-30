Rensselaer County to open coronavirus testing site

Breaking News
Rensselaer County to open county-run coronavirus testing site

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) Rennselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said Thursday that the county will open a new testing site next week. He says it will be by appointment only.

He says that the location of the site will be announced Friday. It will be a county-run site not a state-run site.

McLaughlin says there is also a plan to institute mobile testing sites. He said more details will be available in the coming days.

