Rensselaer County to open coronavirus testing site

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) Rennselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said Thursday that the county will open a new testing site next week. He says it will be by appointment only.
He says that the location of the site will be announced Friday. It will be a county-run site not a state-run site.
McLaughlin says there is also a plan to institute mobile testing sites. He said more details will be available in the coming days.
#BREAKING: Rensselaer County Executive @SteveMcNY just annouced Rensselaer County will be getting a testing site that will go live next week. It will be by appointment, and there is a plan to have mobile testing sites as well. More details to become available in the coming days— Jamie DeLine (@JamieDeLineNews) April 30, 2020
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- When should campgrounds open and who decides
- North County HUD funding to help landlords and residents
- Local hospital testing new coronavirus treatment
- Murder charge dropped against Albany man
- House Republicans question committee to oversee coronavirus response