Rensselaer County Sheriff’s office investigating fatal crash on Route 7

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which took place on Route 7 on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred close to the Town of Brunswick.
Route 7 is currently closed between Route 278 and Mickel Hill Road. Police are asking the public to use alternate routes until further notice.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.
