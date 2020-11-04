Rensselaer County Sheriff’s office investigating fatal crash on Route 7

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which took place on Route 7 on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred close to the Town of Brunswick.

Route 7 is currently closed between Route 278 and Mickel Hill Road. Police are asking the public to use alternate routes until further notice.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

