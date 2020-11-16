Rensselaer County Sheriff says the department will not enforce 10 or fewer people rule for Thanksgiving

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County Sheriff Patrick Russo said Monday that his department will not be enforcing Governor Cuomo’s rule that limits gatherings at people’s homes to 10 or fewer people.

“Rensselaer County consists of 667 square miles, and is usually patrolled by two or three deputies per shift,” Sheriff Patrick Russo stated. “In the event a call comes in to check on a residence, if the deputies aren’t tied up on another call or an arrest, obtaining a search warrant to enter the home could take several hours. We need to prioritize our calls and don’t have the time to spend those hours waiting.”

Russo is urging people to stay safe and use common sense, wear a mask when you can’t socially distance and to wash hands frequently.

“I encourage our residents to do the right thing and act responsibly,” Sheriff Russo stated. “On behalf of the men and women of the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.”