Rensselaer county sees quarantines decrease

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Health Department announced the county continued to see a decrease in the number of residents in monitor quarantine. The Health Department confirmed the details in a post on their Facebook page.

In the Coronavirus update post the County confirmed, the decrease in quarantines as well as a recent record high number of cases cleared for recovery. In the update the county announced 51 new cases bringing the active case total to 1483.

There have been 27 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including four in ICU. There are now 540 residents now in monitor quarantine. The county also announced 169 cases as cleared for recovery.