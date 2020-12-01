Rensselaer County seeing highest number of coronavirus cases since pandemic began

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)— Rensselaer County is seeing an increased number in COVID-19 cases, like many places throughout the country.

“It’s an unseen enemy,” explained Steve McLaughlin, Rensselaer County Executive.

With a total of now 338 active cases in Rensselaer County, County Executive, Steve McLaughlin said this is the highest number coronavirus cases his county has seen. Numbers continue to climb not only locally, but throughout the state.

He said he thinks the increase has to do with more people being inside now that the weather is getting colder.

“I don’t think that Thanksgiving is necessarily going to be a huge driver. I do think that there are a lot of folks going to blame it on that, but I don’t think that’s the case. I think most people had pretty subdued Thanksgivings.”

McLaughlin said while there could have been more positive cases than were known back in March and April, testing capacity has improved since the start of the pandemic.

“There’s so much testing going on. We are well over 100,000 tests in Rensselaer County.”

However, he added of that number, there are repeated tests for essential workers, such as nursing home employees.

The Eddy Heritage House in Troy is currently seeing positive coronavirus cases. In a statement, St. Peter’s Health partners saying in part,

“Stringent screening protocols are in place, and COVID-19 positive residents are separated from other residents, while COVID-19 positive staff members are required to quarantine at home for at least 14 days, until they’re cleared to return to work. To further limit transmissions, we are adhering to the state guidelines regarding family visitation, but look forward to the day when all restrictions can be lifted.”

The county executive is encouraging everyone to continue to follow safety protocols.

“The good news though, is that we are not seeing the deaths increase like they were in March and April. So, yes, we are seeing cases go up, but I think the treatments are so much better,” explained McLaughlin.

A coronavirus vaccine is likely to become widely available 2021, and the Rensselaer county executive said his county is ready to help distribute it, when possible.