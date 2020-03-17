Rensselaer County resident tests positive, first confirmed case of coronavirus in the county

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced Tuesday that the Department of Health received a notification of the first coronavirus case in Rensselaer County. They say A 35-year-old Troy resident has tested positive.
The individual began to feel symptoms on Saturday, March 14 and immediately self-quarantined.
County Health Officials remain in daily contact with the individual and his family and all will remain in a mandatory quarantine for a minimum of 14-days.
The Health Department was also made aware of a student at LaSalle Institute in Troy who is a confirmed case within a neighboring county. County Health Officials are in contact with the school administration and the student’s family. An investigation is ongoing.
