Rensselaer County reports two new deaths at senior care centers in Sunday coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With two new deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rensselaer County reports on Sunday that it has lost 23 residents in total.

The two deaths reported on Sunday are an 85-year-old man who lived at the Diamond Hill adult care facility in Schaghticoke, and a 95-year old man residing at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center in Troy. All told, 14 of the County’s 23 coronavirus deaths were Diamond Hill Residents.

The positive test results for 85-year-old was confirmed after his death. There are also nine other new positive cases of coronavirus in Rensselaer County:

A 54-year-old Troy woman

A 42-year-old Troy woman

A 23-year-old Troy man

A 26-year-old Stephentown man

A 23-year-old Troy woman

A 25-year-old Rensselaer woman

A 61-year-old Troy woman

A 20-year-old Troy woman

A 22-year-old Troy woman

The county did not report any new recovery numbers.

