Rensselaer County reports two new deaths at Diamond Hill

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In its Sunday coronavirus update, Rensselaer County announced two new deaths from COVID-19 complications, both at Diamond Hill senior care facility in Schaghticoke. The deaths of these patients are the seventh and eighth at the facility, bringing the County death toll to 13.

Both cases were announced in recent days. Diamond Hill has had a total of 23 confirmed cases among residents, including those who have died. Ten staff members have also tested positive for the virus, though only six of them live in Rensselaer County.

In other COVID-19 news, the health department announced 14 new cases from Rensselaer County, bringing the total to 252 since the outbreak began. Fourteen individuals were also cleared for recovery, bringing the total of recoveries up to 137.

New cases include seven residents and two staff at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center. Rensselaer County also reports one new case at the Rosewood Gardens adult care facility, along with one staff member there who lives outside of the County.

The new cases are:

95-year-old man at Eddy Memorial

90-year-old woman at Eddy Memorial

85-year-old man at Eddy Memorial

92-year-old man at Eddy Memorial

81-year-old woman at Eddy Memorial

99-year-old woman at Eddy Memorial

89-year-old woman at Eddy Memorial

95-year-old man at Rosewood Gardens

23-year-old woman from Brunswick who works at Diamond Hill

36-year-old woman from Troy

60-year-old woman from Troy

61-year-old woman from Troy

65-year-old woman from North Greenbush.

32-year-old man from Troy

Private nursing homes are run by the state, not the County. Still, Rensselaer County’s Health Department has worked with private homes to coordinate testing, ensure enough protective gear for staff, isolate positive cases, and improve cleaning and screening practices.

