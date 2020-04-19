Rensselaer County reports two new coronavirus deaths at Diamond Hill private care facility

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County announced two deaths at the Diamond Hill adult care facility in Schaghticoke: A 72-year-old woman who tested positive on April 16, and a 96-year-old woman who was confirmed as positive after she died.

So far, eight county residents have died from the virus, and 64 have been cleared for recovery. Of 16 patients in the hospital, 3 are in the ICU. About 350 residents are quarantined. Health officials have administered 2071 tests to residents.

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Sunday, bringing the total of positive coronavirus test results since the outbreak began to 193. Six of these cases are:

A 47-year-old Brunswick woman.

A 25-year-old Troy woman.

A 20-year-old North Greenbush man.

A 36-year-old Nassau man.

A 75-year-old woman at Diamond Hill

A 72-year-old woman at Diamond Hill

According to its Facebook page, the county has concerns about Diamond Hill, renewing requests for an official state review of the private care facility. Thus far, four coronavirus deaths are connected to Diamond Hill, with 15 confirmed cases among residents, and more diagnoses for employees residing in other counties.

“We view the situation at Diamond Hill as serious, and want the state to again review the operations of this facility and determine an appropriate course of action.” County Executive Steve McLaughlin

