Rensselaer County reports three new deaths in daily coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County says three individuals have died from coronavirus since Monday, bringing the total deaths in the county up to 16. The deceased individuals are a 68-year-old man from Nassau, and two 58-year-old residents of Diamond Hill adult care facility in Schaghticoke.

Four more cases were cleared for recovery by Tuesday’s update, bringing the total of cleared cases to 150.

The County Health Department also confirms 11 new cases of COVID-19, bring the total of confirmed cases in the county to 273 since the outbreak began. The new individuals with confirmed positive tests are:

A 69-year-old Schaghticoke man

A 26-year-old Troy woman

A 21-year-old Troy woman

A 56-year-old Troy man

A 49-year-old Sand Lake woman

A 68-year-old Sand Lake man

A 58-year-old man residing at Diamond Hill

A 64-year-old man residing at Diamond Hill

A 73-year-old woman residing at Diamond Hill

A 27-year-old Troy woman who works at Diamond Hill

A 29-year-old Troy man who works at the Living Resources facility in Schodack

There are 14 County residents in the hospital, with three in the ICU. About 650 residents are quarantined.

Of the 16 individuals who have died from the coronavirus, 10 were residents at Diamond Hill.

