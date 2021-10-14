Rensselaer County releases proposed 2022 budget, property tax decrease

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Money

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin has released the proposed 2022 budget. The proposed budget includes a 10% property tax rate reduction.

The property tax reduction is the biggest in county history. McLaughlin said for a property valued at $150,000, a property taxpayer would save between $77 and $91 in 2022, or a county-wide average savings of $84.

“Yes, our residents will share in our success and see a reduction in county property taxes. But I regard the 10 percent property tax rate reduction as an investment in our future and a foundation to help our county clear the obstacles presented by COVID-19,” said McLaughlin.

The proposed budget includes funding for the Highway Department to purchase paving equipment and new trucks. McLaughlin said the department has improved over 165 miles of county roads in the past four years and this funding should be continued.

The budget also included funding for senior centers in the county. The county reached an agreement for a new Troy Senior Center. Senior centers in Rensselaer and Hoosick Falls could also get funding for new locations. The county is also looking at the option of opening a sixth senior center.

McLaughlin said the county is still providing resources to residents in Poestenkill who have been affected by PFOAs. The county is recommending funding for a new position of Deputy Public Health Director to aid in the PFOA situation within the health department.

The budget will be reviewed by the county legislators in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19