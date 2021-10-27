Rensselaer County reaches goal for paving county roads

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Half, or 165 miles of the 330 miles of county-owned roads in Rensselaer County, have been repaved in the past four years. The achievement follows the county’s announcement that 65 miles were paved in 2021, 15 more than in 2020.

The county set a goal of paving 50 roads last year and upped the ante for 2021. The last mile paved to reach this year’s goal of 65 miles was on County Route 57 (Phillips Road) in East Greenbush on Wednesday.

“When new businesses look for a new location, they look at the infrastructure of that community. The condition of our roadways plays an important role in choosing a location for your business,” said County Legislator, Leon Fiacco.

“We are extremely proud of reaching this important milestone. We set a high goal and then set and broke records despite the challenges of the pandemic and some heavy weather events,” said County Executive, Steve McLaughlin.

Approximately $8.1 million was spent to pave county-owned roads in 2020, with an estimated $3.1 million coming from state aid, according to the county. Final numbers are being calculated but the county puts estimates for road work in 2021 at $7 million with another $4.1 million in state aid.

The county said they expect more than 70 miles of county road to be paved by the end of the year.