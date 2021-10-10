Rensselaer County organizations receive much needed funding

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sunday, veteran organizations received funding from the Rensselaer County Responds program in a ceremony with County Executive Steve McLaughlin and Legislators attending.

Rensselaer County Responds uses funding from savings achieved during the county’s 2020 fiscal year to support fire, ambulance, veterans and youth organizations. The funding is said to recognize the difficulty experienced by these community organizations in raising funds during the pandemic as well as other expenses incurred during the past 18 months.

Funding was reportedly given to several dozen fire and ambulance organizations during late summer. On Sunday, veteran organizations received funding from McLaughlin, members of the County Legislature and other elected officials at the East Greenbush VFW.

“Rensselaer County worked hard to be more efficient during the pandemic and generate a savings. We are proud to share these funds with community organizations who do so much to help our county and provided needed services and assistance,” said McLaughlin.