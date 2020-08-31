Rensselaer County officials warn of possible coronavirus exposure

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County officials have issued an advisory after a potential coronavirus exposure on the North Greenbush town beach. A town beach employee who was working at a concession stand on August 22 has tested positive for the virus.

Anyone who visited the concession stand between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on August 22 may have been exposed and should monitor for symptoms.

If symptoms develop, the Health Department suggests getting tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible. If symptoms develop in someone who is elderly, has underlying health conditions or is otherwise immunocompromised a doctor should be contacted immediately, even if the symptoms are mild. In an emergency, call 911.

For more information, contact the Rensselaer County Health Department on 518-270-2655.

