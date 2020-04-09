Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo gives update on coronavirus, first case reported in NYS 38 days ago

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Rensselaer County officials say S. Troy Stewart’s employee tests positive for coronavirus

News
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rennselaer County Health Department says that an employee at the Stewart’s on the corner of Vandenburgh and Campbell Avenues has tested positive for coronavirus. The employee is an Albany County resident.

Anyone who visited the store from March 27 to March 31 and is showing symptoms of COVID-19 should call the County Health Department. The number is (518) 270-2655.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak