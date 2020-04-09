Rensselaer County officials say S. Troy Stewart’s employee tests positive for coronavirus

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rennselaer County Health Department says that an employee at the Stewart’s on the corner of Vandenburgh and Campbell Avenues has tested positive for coronavirus. The employee is an Albany County resident.

Anyone who visited the store from March 27 to March 31 and is showing symptoms of COVID-19 should call the County Health Department. The number is (518) 270-2655.

