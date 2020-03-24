Rensselaer County Officials give update on coronavirus

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin joined County Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas to give an update on the spread of coronavirus in the county. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rensselaer County.

Wachunas and McLaughlin said that right now testing is limited and said that this dip in positive cases is due to that. They also said they are getting a lot of negative results. They reiterated that everyone should continue to practice social distancing, encouraging people to stay home.

