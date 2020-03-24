Breaking News
Fatal police-involved shooting in Schenectady

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Rensselaer County Officials give update on coronavirus

News
Posted: / Updated:

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin joined County Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas to give an update on the spread of coronavirus in the county. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rensselaer County.

Wachunas and McLaughlin said that right now testing is limited and said that this dip in positive cases is due to that. They also said they are getting a lot of negative results. They reiterated that everyone should continue to practice social distancing, encouraging people to stay home.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak